Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after acquiring an additional 532,711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,035,000 after acquiring an additional 428,876 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,285,000.

EFA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.62. 22,918,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,859,324. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

