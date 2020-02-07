Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.35% of ProShares Short MidCap 400 worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares Short MidCap 400 by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MYY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180. ProShares Short MidCap 400 has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $46.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78.

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

