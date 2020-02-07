Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 16,663 Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of PCEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,882. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1482 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.