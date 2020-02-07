Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,400 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,052,000.

VT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. 41,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

