Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,983,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.82. The stock had a trading volume of 582,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.12. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $177.88 and a 12-month high of $270.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

