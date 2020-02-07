Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 722,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 104,220 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Deutsche Bank stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,334,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,960. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.56. Deutsche Bank AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

DB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.