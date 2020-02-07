Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 778 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.07. 928,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,859. The company has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 63.30%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.