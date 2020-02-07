Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 963 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.92. 675,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.40 and its 200-day moving average is $171.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

