Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $290.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.57 and a 200 day moving average of $259.06. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.