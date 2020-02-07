PAWS Fund Market Cap Reaches $49,786.00 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $49,786.00 and $73.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded 55% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAWS Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.64 or 0.03027703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00209806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00132698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund . PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAWS Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAWS Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.