Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Paychex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,869,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,519,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,225,000 after buying an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PAYX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

