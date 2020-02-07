Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.29. 641,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,146. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.43. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $150.03.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 149,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $17,171,114.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.