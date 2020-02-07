Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE BTU traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,961. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $996.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.76. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $32.25.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.