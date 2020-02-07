Pecaut & CO. Sells 10,000 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 1.6% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $124.33. 3,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,205. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.34. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Furber bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,750,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,257,431 over the last ninety days. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.