Pecaut & CO. Trims Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Pecaut & CO. cut its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.94.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. 82,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $76.74. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

