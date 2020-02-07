Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for McBride (LON:MCB)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCB opened at GBX 66 ($0.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37. The company has a market cap of $120.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.44. McBride has a 12-month low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.40 ($1.87).

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

