Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for McBride (LON:MCB)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
MCB opened at GBX 66 ($0.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37. The company has a market cap of $120.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.44. McBride has a 12-month low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.40 ($1.87).
About McBride
