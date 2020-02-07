Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $29.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.06, but opened at $29.00. Peloton shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 5,466,226 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush began coverage on Peloton in a report on Saturday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on Peloton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Peloton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Peloton by 683.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

