Peloton’s (PTON) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTON. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on Peloton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Get Peloton alerts:

Peloton stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Peloton has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,533,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $79,603,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.