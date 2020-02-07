Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

TSE PPL traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$52.25. The company had a trading volume of 649,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,900. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$45.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.84.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$268,450.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

