Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.42

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.42 and last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 33414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,765.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,564,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,679,000 after buying an additional 523,976 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,972,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,339,000 after purchasing an additional 512,497 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $16,594,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $19,079,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

