Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$58.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPL. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.50.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 836,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.34. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$45.44 and a twelve month high of C$52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$268,450.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.