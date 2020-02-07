PENG (PENG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One PENG coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PENG has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. PENG has a market capitalization of $139,237.00 and $1,837.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.52 or 0.03050436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00212330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00133448 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,189,435,862 coins and its circulating supply is 7,102,582,389 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

