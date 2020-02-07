Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading 8.1% Higher

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $34.90, 6,592,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 150% from the average session volume of 2,634,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
