Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading 8.1% Higher

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $34.90, 6,592,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 150% from the average session volume of 2,634,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 133,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

