PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.44. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $36.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 8,628 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $277,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,141. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $6,812,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 290,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $7,065,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $5,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.