Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $211.42. 1,363,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,925. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.46.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

