Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $892,000 Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 9,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 349,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVY stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.43. 12,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

