Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.2% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.45. The stock had a trading volume of 52,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,697. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $154.02 and a one year high of $214.46. The company has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average of $197.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

