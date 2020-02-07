Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 174,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 163,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,058 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 122,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 602.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 80,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ULST stock remained flat at $$40.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $40.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

