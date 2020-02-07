Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 110 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. 408,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $108.76.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

