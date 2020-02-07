Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 3,929 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $41,422,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 652,905 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,800,000 after buying an additional 597,395 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.53. 4,863,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,579. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.