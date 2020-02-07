Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 400 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

CSX stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 204,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,029. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

