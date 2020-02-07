Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $34,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.09. 551,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,166. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.16 and a twelve month high of $186.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

