People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 131,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,903. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

