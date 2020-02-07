PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $248,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,073,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,767,000 after purchasing an additional 67,534 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,088,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PEP traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,414. The firm has a market cap of $201.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.88 and a 12 month high of $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

