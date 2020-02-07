Perceptron (PRCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 million.

Get Perceptron alerts:

NASDAQ:PRCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,679. Perceptron has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Perceptron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.