Perkins Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELGX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Endologix by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 674,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Endologix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Endologix by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Endologix by 315.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Endologix by 204.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

ELGX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Endologix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

