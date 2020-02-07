Peter V. Maio Buys 20,000 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,644. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

