Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Petra Diamonds to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 9.12 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 32.46 ($0.43). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

