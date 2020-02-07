PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Price Down 7.5%

PetVivo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PETV)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

About PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, focuses on the licensing and commercialization of medical devices and therapeutics to treat pets and other animals suffering from arthritis and other afflictions in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Its lead product is Kush System, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

