Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.72.

PFE traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.26. 19,964,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,075,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,718,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,093,000 after purchasing an additional 300,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

