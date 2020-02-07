Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to at least $5.54 EPS.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,306,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

