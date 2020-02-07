Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires New Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $802,462,000 after buying an additional 130,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $758,995,000 after buying an additional 308,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $142.70 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

