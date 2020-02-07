Pillar (PLR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,599.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $3,599.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.03033302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00210500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

