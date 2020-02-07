Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 383.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Tenable worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,404,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after buying an additional 477,242 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Tenable by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,731,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Tenable by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 372,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 98,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Tenable by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 78,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,838,589.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $1,514,440. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. 4,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,737. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tenable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

