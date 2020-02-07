Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.45 Million Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 99,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 142,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 145,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 517,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the period.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,268. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.