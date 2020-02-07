Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,478.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,598. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,414.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,285.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,810. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.