Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,591 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 228,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $169.14. The company had a trading volume of 662,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $137.12 and a 12 month high of $169.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

