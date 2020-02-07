Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.67. 65,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.39. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

