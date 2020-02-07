Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,009 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

