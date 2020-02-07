Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 71,956 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,956 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

